Chaos erupted during a special meeting of the Knysna council yesterday as opposition members and DA councillors argued over a motion of no confidence in Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

The opposition was unhappy the motion was tabled as the final item for discussion. They argued the matter should be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Residents of the Eden District town were eager to learn of the fate of the embattled mayor, packing the council chambers, with law enforcement having to block any further entry.

The meeting, which started at 2pm, continued until late last night, with reports indicating a deadlock had been reached after opposition chief whips had argued over the motion being tabled last.

However, Knysna municipality spokesperson Christopher Bezuidenhout said: “There was no deadlock. The council was purely dealing with the items as they appear on the agenda.

"They’re dealing with the budget, thereafter the appointment of acting technical director and then the motion. It would not be that much longer now.”

DA councillor Peter Myers said the no-confidence motion was scheduled to go ahead, but remained the last item on the agenda. By deadline, voting on the motion had still not taken place. Items on the agenda included the yet-to-be-approved 2018/19 budget.

The no-confidence motion was tabled by the ANC and seconded by the Knysna Unity Congress (KUC) during a previous council meeting. They said Bouw-Spies had not performed her duties as defined by legislation, and called for a vote by secret ballot.

The Knysna council consists of 21 members - 10 from the DA, seven from the ANC, one each from Cope, the ACDP and KUC, and an independent.

ANC chief whip Mertle Gombo said the mayor had failed to perform her duties to ensure service delivery in the greater Knysna area, as well as effective functioning of the council.

A previous motion against Bouw-Spies and the Speaker, Georlene Wolmarans, tabled last year, failed.