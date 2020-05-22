Charity joins Siya Kolisi to donate R1m for Covid-19 screening, testing

Cape Town – Charity organisation PinkDrive has teamed up with the Kolisi Foundation to donate R1 million for Covid-19 testing and screening in identified hot spots across the country. Siya Kolisi led South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan a few months ago, and is now helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic through his foundation. For more than 10 years, PinkDrive has made the health of the vulnerable a priority and while the organisation's historical role has been cancer detection, it has now broadened its mission to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Citadel chief executive Andrew Möller, who donated the funds on behalf of the Kolisi Foundation, said: “This is a journey that none of us, nor our loved ones, will need to walk alone. "As a company, we donated R1 million through the Kolisi Foundation to PinkDrive to assist with Covid-19 testing, particularly in vulnerable communities. It is our sincere belief that these funds will go a long way.”

With the help of their sponsors, PinkDrive has so far managed to screen and test 4 282 and 2 873 people in KwaZulu-Natal respectively, screen 1 973 and test 706 in the Western Cape, and screen 64 056 and test 4 705 in Gauteng.

PinkDrive chief executive and founder Noelene Kotschan thanked the Kolisi Foundation for the support.

“We are incredibly humbled by the commitment of the Kolisi Foundation by partnering with PinkDrive. Like all health professionals on the front line of this pandemic, I salute the PinkDrive medical staff and management who have selflessly taken up the challenge to provide these screening services to communities.

"My biggest regret is that our cancer screening services have come to a grinding halt - but as soon as the laws are relaxed we will be back,” said Kotschan.

The Kolisi family said in a statement that they hoped some good could come out of this difficult period in the form of important lessons that can further aid society.

PinkDrive can be contacted on: [email protected]/ 082 557 3079.

