Cape Town – Cape Electric Tattoo will have a charity tattoo day next month to help raise funds for the Hout Bay-based non-profit organisation Domestic Animal Rescue Group (Darg). The pro-life animal shelter is home to more than 130 dogs and 70 cats, as well as a few pigs, chickens, bunnies and goats.

The shelter cares for, sterilises and rehomes previously abused, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs. It also plays a crucial role in the communities of Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg and Hout Bay.

Maryke van Rensburg, a volunteer fund-raiser for Darg, said the aim was to raise much-needed awareness about the work that Darg does, and to raise funds for its outstanding vet bills.

“If you can’t attend the event or don’t want to get a tattoo, you can help Darg by making a financial contribution towards its vet bills, or by dropping off much-needed supplies at Cape Electric Tattoo or at Darg.

The organisation was in need of veterinary disinfectant, Calmex, Dermavet, DioMec Plus, pet sunscreen, paper rolls, boredom busters, hooves and other items.

“All the proceeds from the event will be donated to Darg,” said Van Rensburg.

Formed in 2011 and based in Gardens, Cape Electric Tattoo does a charity drive once a year to help raise funds for a good cause.

The shop is owned and operated by Waldo del Rocca, who also founded and operates the South African International Tattoo Convention.

“Tattoos will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, no reservations or bookings. We urge people to come in numbers for this good cause, for tattoo lovers there will be loads of designs to choose,” said Van Rensburg.

Those who want to participate or contribute can visit Cape Electric Tattoos at 11 Buitensingel Street in the city centre on Saturday, July 13.

The tattoos cost from R800 to R1 600. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/356706641704451/?active_tab=about



