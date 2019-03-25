Photo: Pexels

Cape Town – An aircraft maintenance company that failed to remove metallic plating during an overhaul of a Boeing 737’s landing gear has been ordered to refund the company that contracted it. Africa Charter Airline, which conducts a charter business, paid R460 000 to AviSys Aviation Systems to overhaul a Boeing 737’s landing gear. This is made of high-strength steel, and a layer of cadmium is electroplated on to the steel to protect it from corrosion.

The cadmium plating is coated with an epoxy primer, followed by a finishing coat of enamel paint.

AviSys Aviation Systems did not remove the cadmium plating from the components during the overhaul, and the charter company argued in the High Court in Gauteng that the failure constituted a material breach and that it was entitled it to cancel the agreement. It then sued the contractor for the R460 000, plus R9 million for loss of profit.

The presiding judge died before judgment could be delivered, but by agreement the pleadings and a transcript of the evidence were placed before a new judge. The judge found in favour of the contractor, and granted the charter company leave to appeal.

The matter then went to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which considered the guidelines of several aircraft maintenance manuals, including the maintenance support agreement between the parties, and the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority.

In the SCA, the charter firm presented a letter which explained that in three instances corrosion pits had initiated cracks that led to fractures.

The letter also stated that the root cause of the fractures was that the landing gear’s cadmium-titanium plating had not been done to engineering requirements.

Judge Christiaan van der Merwe found the high court had erred in its decision and should have granted the charter company its money, but dismissed the R9m claim.

“The take-off and landing of an aeroplane are potentially dangerous manoeuvres. The main landing gear of an aircraft is a critical component thereof. Malfunctioning could have disastrous consequences. The main landing gear of a Boeing 737 aircraft is subjected to tremendous stress.

“I find that the respondent was obliged to remove and reapply the cadmium plating on the components. In the result, the respondent’s protestation that it did not include the costs hereof in its quotation is to no avail.

“It follows that the appellant was entitled to cancellation of the agreement and refund of the amount of R460 000,” the judge found.

