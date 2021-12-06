Check your Lotto ticket – you could be the R63m winner

National Lottery operator Ithuba said they were looking for the one lucky winner who won the estimated jackpot after purchasing a ticket in Alberton, Ekurhuleni with a wager of R80 using the quick pick method.

CAPE TOWN - The search is on for Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot winner to claim R63 million.

The ticket was played just hours before the draw took place.

“We would like to urge the winner to get in touch with Ithuba as soon as possible to claim their winnings. As we draw towards the end of the year, Ithuba continues to transform people’s lives. Congratulations to our winner.” Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and Bonus Ball 14.