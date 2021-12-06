Check your Lotto ticket – you could be the R63m winner
CAPE TOWN - The search is on for Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot winner to claim R63 million.
National Lottery operator Ithuba said they were looking for the one lucky winner who won the estimated jackpot after purchasing a ticket in Alberton, Ekurhuleni with a wager of R80 using the quick pick method.
The ticket was played just hours before the draw took place.
“We would like to urge the winner to get in touch with Ithuba as soon as possible to claim their winnings. As we draw towards the end of the year, Ithuba continues to transform people’s lives. Congratulations to our winner.” Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said.
The winning numbers were: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and Bonus Ball 14.
Meanwhile a 69-year-old Chatsworth man, who recently retired as a salesman, has won the R35.1m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.
Ithuba said the win was from the December 1 draw.
The winner purchased his ticket using the Absa banking app. He spent R100 on a quick pick.
“This is really unexpected, I am truly surprised. It came at the right time, since it is December and all the festivities are beginning,” the winner told Ithuba.
Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice.
All national lottery winnings are tax free.
Cape Times