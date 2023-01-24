Checkers staff, customers receive counselling after in-store murder

Cape Town - Checkers staff and customers who witnessed the murder of an employee at the supermarket in Vincent Balfour Park, East London, are receiving trauma counselling following the incident on Sunday. The employee was stabbed to death inside the shop while working in an aisle; security officers managed to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said at around 8.30AM, the police attended to a complaint of stabbing and on arrival, they found a 36-year-old woman lying on her back in a pool of blood. “The suspect, aged 31 years old, entered the shop as a customer and attacked the victim who was busy working in the aisles. "Suddenly a scream from the aisles was heard by the staff members and the security officers on duty.

“The victim came running towards the tills being chased by the suspect who repeatedly stabbed her. "Security officers tried to intervene however the suspect ran out of the shop with the knife in his hand. They apprehended him and handed him over to police. The murder weapon was also recovered. Kinana said the suspect was assaulted and a security officer also sustained a stab wound.

“He (security officer) was treated and taken to hospital for further treatment in a stable condition. The suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment and is admitted under police guard. “A murder case has been opened and is under investigation,” said Kinana. The Shoprite Group said trauma counselling had been arranged for the family, all store employees and customers who were in the store at the time of the incident.

“Trauma counselling has been arranged for the family, all store employees and customers who were in the store at the time of the incident. Gender based violence and femicide tears our society apart and destroys the lives of too many women and children unnecessarily,” it said. “The supermarket group is assisting the SAPS with all available information. "Details pertaining to the incident are the subject of a police investigation and more information may be obtained from the local SAPS.“