Tamaryn Green earlier in the evening on her march to the crown. Photo: ANA

Paarl residents were overjoyed when their very own Tamaryn Green was announced Miss SA on Sunday night.

There was no shortage of congratulatory cheers, tears of joy and pure jubilation in the Huguenot Community Hall in Paarl when Green was crowned the new Miss South Africa 2018.

Family, friends and former teachers of the 23-year-old medical student gathered at the hall with more than 100 residents and dignitaries to watch a live screening of the pageant. They were hosted by Drakenstein Municipality.

“We are immensely proud of Tamaryn and knew right from the start that a bright future was awaiting her,” said Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole.

Poole, along with members of the mayoral committee, had joined the Green family as they all nervously counted down the seconds to the crowning.

Poole said: “Tamaryn is a perfect illustration of how a combination of God-given talent and hard work can result in such an enormous achievement. She did a sterling job.

"We extend our warm congratulations to her and her family, and wish her all the best for her reign. May she make a real impact and continue to be a role model and inspiration for the young people of Drakenstein and South Africa.”

Green receives R3 million in prizes and will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant at the end of the year.

An excited Green said she was determined to make a difference during her reign.

In her acceptance speech, Green said: “I promise to build on the legacy of all former Miss South Africa title holders and to represent my country with elegance, style, beauty and unwavering commitment.

"Miss South Africa is so much more than just a competition. It is a calling, an opportunity to give back to the country that has richly provided so much to me so far.”

“As Miss South Africa I will be in a strong position to assist with the reconstruction of a better South Africa. I have always been passionate about making a positive and progressive difference in the lives of others.

"I grew up being exposed to two very different worlds: that of the fortunate and less fortunate. I want to assist in bringing those worlds together.

"I believe this can be done by providing equal education to all. Actions speak louder than words. I want to be a voice to those who cannot be heard, a servant and role model to South Africans and to the people of the world at large,” she said.

The runner-up was 26-year-old BCom graduate Thulisa Keyi, from East London, who took the title Miss World South Africa and will represent South Africa on the global stage later this year. She will receive nearly R600 000 in prizes.