Chefs with Compassion needs help to feed thousands

Cape Town – While Chefs with Compassion – a non-profit organisation that represents the collaborative efforts of five founding organisations and over 30 kitchen hubs – have reached its five million meal milestone, it is facing an ongoing funding crisis. “We are proud to have served our five millionth meal, but the fact remains that the need for our services is greater than ever before.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from our funding partners and the South African public, but we still need additional support to continue our vital work,” said chairperson, James Khoza. Since May 2020, Chefs with Compassion has worked to rescue edible food that would otherwise go to waste. Using the rescued food, they supply kitchen hubs with ingredients and meals to feed hungry people.

Three years ago it launched its annual #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign, where hundreds of chefs, culinary schools, home cooks and community caterers spent 67 minutes cooking for hungry South Africans all over the country. This resulted in more than 950 000 cups of soup being served collectively. The #67000litres campaign is Chefs with Compassion’s biggest fundraising drive of the year.

With the rising cost of living, including rentals, fuel, volunteer stipends and food supplies, Khoza said the organisation could no longer sustain its operating costs. “With the help of our funding partners from the private sector and civil society who have supported our mission from the start, we have been able to remain in operation throughout the pandemic. “However, our resources are running dry and additional sponsors are needed for Chefs with Compassion to continue this essential work moving forward,” he said.