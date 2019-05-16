SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 14 May 2019 - The statue of the famous Naval dog, Just Nuisance has been defiled. The bronze naval RN sailor's cap and replica collar has been stolen from the statue of the dog on Jubilee Square in Simon's Town. A R5000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the thief or recovery of the items - Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The Simon’s Town community has been left seething after vandals defiled the prominent naval dog, Just Nuisance, whose statue is one of the area’s major tourist attractions. Vandals managed to remove and steal the bronze replica collar and RN sailor cap mounted on the rock at Jubilee Square where Just Nuisance’s statue stands, .

The Simon’s Town Historical Society has offered a reward of R5000 for information that may lead to the recovery of the items stolen on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Simon’s Town police were aware of the incident but a case had not yet been opened.

However, Simon’s Town Historical Society chairperson Eric Mawhinney said they would be opening a case soon.

The famous statue was named after a famous Great Dane with a larger-than-life personality, Just Nuisance. Born in 1937, in Rondebosch, he left his paw prints in history, becoming the first dog ever to be officially enrolled in the Royal Navy. The dog was given the rank of Able Seaman Just Nuisance.

The huge dog got his name because he would laze about on the decks of boats all day and sailors would often say: “You’re just a nuisance, why do you have to lie here, of all places?”.

He died in 1944 and was laid to rest with full military honours. Today his bronze statue, erected in 1985, stands proud and tall in Jubilee Square, overlooking Simon’s Town.

“We are outraged about this and don’t believe people can actually stoop that low. We think maybe the parts were stolen for their metal value, but (the thieves) are not aware of the higher sentimental value,” said Mawhinney.

“This was our pride and carries our rich history. It’s one of the unique things that makes Simon’s Town. Many books have been published about the naval dog; it’s world-known.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 0217868646, Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

