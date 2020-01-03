The department had responded to a call from some refugees, who feared that chicken pox may have broken out among four children and two adults inside the church.
Department spokesperson Marika Champion said officials from the Community Based Health Services (CBS) in association with the City Health Environmental unit and Law Enforcement visited the site yesterday.
“They acted on the basis of calls from certain members of the community, regarding suspected cases of illness among the children. Unfortunately, the officials could not access the church premises. They managed to scan the outside community members and found no signs of serious illness or infectious diseases,” said Champion
She added that the department was responsible for the personal health of citizens and it urged parents to take their children to their nearest health facility if illness was suspected.