Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Rhodes University

Cape Town – Rhodes University is set to confer an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, and Chief Justice of South Africa, Judge Raymond Zondo. Judge Zondo will receive the degree at the university’s graduation ceremony on March 29.

Rhodes University vice-chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, described Judge Zondo as a selfless leader. “His role as the chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will always stand as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage, dedication and selfless service to our nation. “Our nation owes him an inestimable debt of gratitude and appreciation for dedicating his life to public service and the betterment of humanity,” Mabizela said.

Judge Zondo also serves as the chairperson of the South African Judicial Education Institute Council. Judge Zondo said that it was a privilege to be awarded and recognised by the university. “To have Rhodes University award me the degree of LLD (honoris causa) in recognition of what it believes is ‘my distinguished career’ and ‘outstanding service to the public and society’ is a great privilege.

“Rhodes University is a university of great standing, and I regard it as an honour that it has decided to confer such a degree on me,” he said. Judge Zondo was born on May 4, 1960 in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, where he completed his basic education. He attended St Mary’s Seminary in Ixopo for his secondary and high school education and matriculated at the age of 20 years.