Chief Justice Zondo to meet Parliament over state capture remarks

Cape Town – Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will meet Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, over state capture remarks at Constitution Hill in Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon. “The meeting follows concerns raised by the Chief Justice regarding the institution’s implementation of the judicial commission into state capture recommendations on corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state,” parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

Mothapo said the presiding officers will brief the media on the progress made in executing the commission’s recommendations on Thursday. The meeting is at the request of Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo after Zondo, who headed the Zondo Commission into state capture, told the Human Sciences Research Council’s colloquium that Parliament would not prevent the repeat of the state capture. Zondo made several recommendations in his report, including a proposal that opposition parties be considered to chair portfolio committees and the setting up of an oversight committee on the Presidency.

Mothapo previously said Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo formally requested an urgent meeting with Zondo as a platform for constructive dialogue. “The objective is to clarify any potential misunderstandings and to establish a common understanding of the respective roles and responsibilities of each arm of government within the context of Parliament’s implementation of the commission’s recommendations.” Last week, Parliament expressed shock and strong objection to Zondo’s remarks about the national legislature.

“It is inappropriate for the Chief Justice, representing one of the arms of state, to engage in public attacks on Parliament. “We note that the attacks are also directed at the executive in so far as the current policy position of the electoral system is concerned,” Mothapo said at the time. He also said there were established channels to address any concerns Zondo may have regarding the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.