Child, 10, drowns in Wilderness dam

Cape Town - Condolences have gone out to the family of a 10-year-old who drowned while swimming with friends in a local dam in the Wilderness on Sunday. The NSRI said the child disappeared under water at an inland farm dam.

“At 2.53pm, Sunday, 19 February, NSRI Wilderness duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at a farm dam inland of Wilderness. “The sea rescue craft Oscars Rescuer was towed to the scene. “NSRI rescue swimmers, SA Police Services, the Police Dive Unit and Frontier Medix medical services responded.

“On arrival on the scene NSRI rescue swimmers identified where a 10-year-old local child had last been seen in the water before disappearing under water while swimming with friends. “Four NSRI rescue swimmers initiated a sweeping line free dive search and during the search the child was located and recovered to the shore. “CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts commenced.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted, sadly the child was declared deceased. “The body of the child was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. “Police have opened an inquest docket.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the child.” The incident happened a week after a father died in a rip current near the Great Brak river mouth while trying to save his 10-year-old son. The father managed to save his son before he got into difficulty.