Child, 3, fourth person to be electrocuted in Thembalethu in a year









File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police and the George Municipality have appealed to the public to refrain from using illegal electricity connections following the death of a 3-year-old girl in Dube Village, Thembalethu, who was electrocuted. Her death on Wednesday is the fourth in the area, over the past year. Four people, two of them children, were shocked as a direct result of illegal connections. George Municipality acting director for electrotechnical services, Paul Gerber, extended condolences to the girl’s family and appealed to all communities to safeguard their children, by not making illegal connections and using other dangerous electricity-related practices. “We recognise that people want electricity, but there are good reasons why procedures of supply must be followed. “Stealing electricity is very dangerous for everyone - not just for the ones making connections, but for every person and animal within the illegal connection zone.

“Children are especially vulnerable, as they are curious and likely to explore and dig out electricity lines or try to open up rigged boxes and interesting-looking wires,” Gerber said.

In Wednesday’s incident, the girl had touched a wire running from a homemade “electricity distribution box” which was put together in an illegal and unsafe way, according to the municipality.

The municipality investigated the incident, in line with the requirements of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS Act), and has submitted a report to the Department of Labour.

“As a result of the incident, a large part of the greater electricity network that supplies the area had to be switched off and inspected for other illegal connections.

“The municipality, Eskom and the Western Cape Government continue to educate and raise awareness regarding the dangers of illegal connections and other unsafe electricity-related practices.

“We appeal to residents to put the safety of the lives of their loved ones first and to discourage others from such dangerous practices.

“Entire communities can be affected by just one illegal connection. Everyone in an illegal connection zone is unsafe, for a multitude of reasons,” Gerber said.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said police were investigating.

“Her mother was busy bathing, when neighbours alerted her of her daughter, who was lying face down next to the shack, allegedly electrocuted by an open live electric cable. She had already succumbed to the injuries sustained.

“It is alleged that the live electricity cable was an illegal connection and has been reported to the municipality accordingly,” Pojie said.

He appealed to the community to refrain from making illegal connections.

“Besides the threat to life, it is illegal and punishable with harsh sentences,” Pojie added.

Cape Times