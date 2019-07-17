Stacey Fru Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Mulitple award-winning child author Stacey Fru, 12, will release two educational books in honour of the late former president Nelson Mandela. Joining the world to celebrate Mandela Day tomorrow, Stacey will read her fourth book, Where is Tammy? that looks into child abduction and her fifth book, Tim’s Answer, about African children having African role models, to children at a library in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

The book launch is scheduled for July 30 at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Where is Tammy? is about a 6-year-old who was snatched while his father answered a phone call. She was reunited with her father.

Tim’s Answer is about a boy who fails to find a role model during a school project. He goes abroad to look for one, has no luck and comes back to South Africa, only to find out that Tata Nelson Mandela was his role model.

Stacey said at some time in her life she had also struggled to accept her African role models.

“We Africans have been brainwashed by the media and games to believe that Africa does not have great role models. I say ‘no’ to that. Tim’s role model is Tata Mandela.

"I want many other children to understand that they can find role models in their families, neighbourhoods, churches, schools, and many other places. They just have to know their values and what values can do for them,” she said.

Stacey’s proud mother, Victorine Mbong Shu, also an author, said both books reflected on her child’s personal experiences, and she wanted other children to learn from them.

“Stacey wanted to educate children on holiday safety tips and to speak to parents about child safety. This after she had lost sight of me and her siblings at a shopping centre at the age of 3. It happened again at age 5 so she wanted to share how this affected her.

"She has also acted out the original script of the book, which opened more doors for her as she was asked to give talks at about four schools.

“My husband and I are overwhelmed, and very proud of Stacey’s creativity and focus,” said Mbong Shu.

Stacey wrote her first book, Smelly Cats, at the age of 7 without her parents’ knowledge. At age 9 she founded The Stacey Fru Foundation.

Cape Times