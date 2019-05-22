Stacey Adams Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Child rapist and murderer Christopher Brown will serve four life sentences after he was convicted at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. Brown had entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State after facing six criminal charges, including a murder case for killing the mother of his child, Thulisa Lavisa, in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, during 2015.

Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of rape, a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and another charge of common assault.

In his charge sheet, Brown admitted to the assault and murder of Lavisa. Brown hit Lavisa in the face, choked her and threatened to kill her.

“(He) admits to unlawfully and intentionally killing Lavisa by strangling her to death,” read his plea statement.

The 6-year-old Stacey Adams' mother, Stasha, and Brown were involved in a relationship and lived together in a wendy house in De La Rey Street, Eastridge, in Mitchells Plain.

Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, penetrating Stacey with his penis in her vagina and anus.

He also pleaded guilty to the murder of Stacey, where he said he had choked her and “violently shook her and threw her on the ground”, and covered her mouth and hit her with a pan or hard object over the head on June 23 last year.

Brown buried Stacey in a shallow grave after he murdered her and then burnt a cloth, which he used to clean the blood from the crime scene.

Stacey was reported missing on June 23 and a day later her lifeless body was found in De La Rey Street.

