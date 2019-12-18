Child rights group Molo Songololo raises R28K at its 40th anniversary food fair









Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Child rights group Molo Songololo managed to raise about R28 000 at its summer food fair that celebrated its 40th anniversary. The money will go towards advancing the rights, care and protection of children. The NGO’s director, Patric Solomons, said since its inception 40 years ago, Molo Songololo had worked to protect and defend children through awareness, education, training, advocacy and the provision of support services. “The financial assistance from the public has been key in keeping us going. The funds will be used to support our Child Protection and Victim Empowerment Programme that provides direct support to child victims of sexual abuse and exploitation, those at risk and their families,” Solomons said. The fair at the weekend was held at Molo Songololo’s offices in Observatory, and well-supported by people from across the City.

They included activists who started the organisation 40 years ago, as well as people who had benefited from Molo Songololo’s programmes in their childhood years.

Long-time fund-raiser for the NGO in South Africa and Australia, Angus Leendertz, said the event’s success “again demonstrates the support in the community for the ground-breaking work they do”.

The fair featured traditional South African dishes, such as snoek-curry and home-made confectionery, and South African and Australian artists’ works that raised R8000.

Molo Songololo reaches out to children throughout the Western Cape with its Child Protection and Victim Empowerment programmes.

Solomons said the board, staff, volunteers, beneficiaries and supporters would meet next month to decide the way forward and set priorities for the organisation’s programmes.

“We aim to re-connect with the Molo Songololo family and mobilise them to help re-shape, direct and sustain the organisation’s objectives and activities.

‘‘We therefore call on those who have benefited from the organisation in one way or another to join and support Molo Songololo in whatever way they can,” Solomons said.

To make a donation, send to:

FNB, Woodstock Branch.

Name of Account: Molo Songololo.

Account number: 50080601344

Branch code: 201909.

Swift number: FIRNZAJJ

Cape Times