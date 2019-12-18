The money will go towards advancing the rights, care and protection of children.
The NGO’s director, Patric Solomons, said since its inception 40 years ago, Molo Songololo had worked to protect and defend children through awareness, education, training, advocacy and the provision of support services.
“The financial assistance from the public has been key in keeping us going. The funds will be used to support our Child Protection and Victim Empowerment Programme that provides direct support to child victims of sexual abuse and exploitation, those at risk and their families,” Solomons said.
The fair at the weekend was held at Molo Songololo’s offices in Observatory, and well-supported by people from across the City.