Children idle while waiting for a call from schools

A number of Ottery parents have expressed their concerns as their children sit at home waiting for calls from schools for placement while the academic year is in full swing. Community activist Chantel Hendricks said one pupil from the Freedom Park informal settlement was at Oaklands High School in Lansdowne but due to travelling costs had to request a transfer.

“The transfer was done and all paperwork was filled out. We were told that he would go to Lotus High School but at the start of the school year when he arrived at the school, he was told that he must go back home and wait for a phone call. “He and his mother have been back and forth seeking answers from the school but have not had any feedback. Each time we follow up we get the same answers with no clarity of when he will return to school. He wants to be in school but now is left to a system that has failed him.

“The department has to do better to ensure our children are not left to their own devices as they wait to be placed. They are being disadvantaged,” said Hendricks. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they had received a list of unplaced learners’ names from the Freedom Park informal settlement and are investigating. “On initial investigation, and using the names and ages provided to us, one of the learners was placed after applying extremely late. We can confirm receipt of the application forms of two learners that require an assessment. Attempts to contact the guardians of the learners previously for assessment were not successful. We will arrange an assessment and place them accordingly.

“The list has been provided to the district and contact is being made with the children’s representative which has been provided to us by media. More details are required to ascertain the facts (and) the district is currently addressing the issue, now that we are aware of the learners and their needs,” said Hammond. The WCED was still receiving “extremely late applications, however, the numbers have dropped significantly”, she said.

Metro East and Metro North were in the most demand. Parents for Equal Education SA (Peesa) founder, Vanessa le Roux, said the issue of unplaced learners has been a years-long battle. “Many of these children have not been placed and have not seen a day in class yet. We expected (that) a lot of children will not be able to attend school and the WCED just does not care. These are children who come from working class homes where there is nobody at home during the day to look after the children, so what happens to them? There must be a stronger urge to hold the WCED accountable,” said Le Roux.