Children involved in dogfighting activities face charges

The participation of young children in dogfighting activities has come under the spotlight after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, in collaboration with the Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, said they apprehended five children, aged between 10-12, for dogfighting in Retreat. The organisation was alerted to the incident on Thursday, when an eyewitness filmed the children actively involved in a dogfight with two Pitbull-type dogs.

“By the time the SPCA Inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled, taking the injured dogs with them. “After a thorough search of the area, the SPCA Inspectors located the minors along with one of the badly injured dogs. “When the Inspectors attended to the dog, the minors once again ran away.

“The minors were later apprehended in Grassy Park with the second injured dog. Both dogs were found to be severely injured with several puncture wounds,” the SPCA said. They said the children were in police custody and facing charges in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. According to the organisation, the dogs involved were stolen from nearby suburbs and the children also disclosed to the Inspectors that this cruel activity is a regular occurrence.

“Hearing this sent shivers down my spine, as it’s deeply unsettling to know that young boys are engaged in such cruel behavior. “The realisation that if they aren’t stopped now, their actions could escalate to even more horrifying deeds in the future is alarming,” said Inspector Mark Syce. Saps confirmed a case was opened for investigation but no arrests.