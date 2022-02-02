Children were five times more likely to be hospitalised in fourth wave

CAPE TOWN - Compared to adults, children were almost five times more likely to be hospitalised in the fourth wave of the coronavirus compared to the first wave, research by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) shows. As of January 15, 2022, children and adolescents under 18 years old made up 11.4% (405 837/3 559 931) of Covid-19 cases, 5.5% (24 550/445 295) of Covid-19 associated hospital admissions and 0.7% (703/23 276) of Covid-19 associated deaths.

“The latest resurgence in cases started in week 48 of 2021, with the highest peak in percentage testing positive -- 40% -- among children aged 13-18 years, and highest peak in Covid-19- associated admissions rate among children under 1 year -- 30 admissions per 1 million population,” the NICD said. However, since week 50 of 2021, there had been a decreasing trend in the testing rate, positivity rate, case numbers, and admissions in this age group, the NICD found. The provincial health department said a combination of reasons could be behind the findings.

“A lower proportion of children (compared to adults) had been infected in previous waves, so they were more susceptible to infection,” provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said. “Only children 12 years and older could have accessed vaccination, and almost none of them would have accessed a second dose until late December, when the fourth wave peaked. The number of 12-17-year-olds who have been vaccinated in the province is still relatively low.” He added that because access to testing, especially rapid antigen testing, has expanded in the third and fourth waves more children are likely to be identified.

“The fourth wave co-incided with a peak in paediatric admissions due to other conditions, such as diarrhoeal disease and respiratory tract infections due to other pathogens, not necessarily SARS-CoV-2,” he said. “There was also less de-escalation of elective surgery than in previous waves. Since most admissions are now tested for SARS-CoV-2, this would appear as a higher admission rate, but the role of SARS-CoV-2 in causing the admission would need to be clarified,” said Van der Heever. He said Level 3 and 4 regulations in previous waves may have reduced transmission in children, and it was possible that Omicron causes more upper respiratory tract symptoms, which may result in more admissions in children, however there is no evidence that the disease in admitted children was more severe.