Children with craniofacial conditions get life-changing surgery at Tygerberg Hospital

A 10-year-old boy who was born with left sided microtia, an absent ear, was among children who underwent life-changing reconstructive surgeries at Tygerberg Hospital. National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Day is observed annually in July, and the hospital has used the opportunity to raise awareness and improve understanding of defects such as clefts of the lip and palate, and other conditions of the head and face.

Marciano Hanekom, who was born with left sided microtia, underwent reconstruction surgery using his own rib cartilage. Another patient, 4-month-old Molathile Mbeka, had his bilateral cleft lip repaired. Plastic surgeon at the hospital Dr Mosadi Mahoko said the diagnosis of craniofacial conditions usually occurred prenatally or shortly after birth.

“A multidisciplinary approach is used when treating these children, including a paediatrician, geneticist, speech therapist, plastic surgeon, maxillofacial surgeon, orthodontist and social worker. Dental care throughout childhood is essential. Advice and treatment plans are individualised and will involve one or more surgical reconstructive procedures,” said Mahoko. Tygerberg Hospital treats about 200 new and follow-up children who are born with cleft lips or palates that result in both medical difficulties and facial differences. While these children undergo several surgeries to repair their cleft and craniofacial conditions, the hospital’s staff emphasise to all their young patients that facial differences do not define who they are.