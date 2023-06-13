Children witness gunmen target Tafelsig NPO

Cape Town – Three suspects targeted the Mustadafin Foundation in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, when they accosted a woman, demanding money and stealing her valuables. ANC MP, Faiez Jacobs, said the children who were in the facility at the time, were shoved into a classroom while the suspects made their getaway.

“We are deeply disturbed by the robbery at the premises of Mustadafin Foundation. “It is alleged that the victim was busy at the learning centre assessing children when three unknown males came into the centre, closed the door behind them, took out a firearm and threatened her, demanding money. “They took a Huawei and Samsung AO3 cellphone, valued at R20 000, and cash to the value of R1 510.

“They then told her and the children to go to a classroom while the suspects ran away. “According to the community members, the suspects were driving in a silver Toyota Etios with unknown registration. “This callous act of robbery at Mustadafin Foundation premises is deplorable as the organisation serves one of the poorest communities of Cape Town.

“We call on the SAPS, law enforcement and the local community policing forum to ensure that those who serve the community are protected against such cowards. We call for swift action to find the perpetrators and for the law to take its course. “We express our support for the victims and trust that Mustadafin Foundation will not be deterred from serving our community and the children of Tafelsig and surrounding areas,” said Jacobs. *This story will be updated with police comment once received