Children’s classic ‘Liewe Heksie Vang Vis’ to spellbind at Baxter

Award- winning children’s classic, Liewe Heksie Vang Vis, performed in Afrikaans by Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck, flies into the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio for a limited season this month. Based on the stories by the well-known writer, radio and television personality Verna Vels, the production won the Best Children’s Production Kanna award at the 2023 KKNK Festival in Oudtshoorn and is perfect entertainment for the whole family.

The judges praised the show for the way the cast engages with young audiences while telling the story. The show was also nominated for a Fleur du Cap award. In Liewe Heksie Vang Vis, beloved character Liewe Heksie uses her broom as a fishing rod, but the fish just won’t bite. The nasty Yellow Witch offers to help and gets Levinia (Heksie) into trouble with King Rosekrans, so she urgently solicits the help of her Blommeland friends. The South African classic children’s tale comes to life with lots of audience participation and fast action.

Described as the ultimate Heksie, Meyer-Rödenbeck is joined on stage by the talented Deon van Zyl, who plays the roles of Karel Kat, the Geelheks (Yellow Witch) and Koning Rosekrans. Late author Vels was closely involved in the planning of television programmes for the establishment of the Afrikaans service and started the children’s magazine programme. Her most famous work, Liewe Heksie, was originally written for radio and was later published and edited for television.

Meyer-Rödenbeck, who wrote the text and directs the show, has created a faithful following among children’s audiences over the years. “My first professional role was when, as a third-year student at university in 1990, I played the role of Gretel in Story Spinning Theatre’s Hansel and Gretel at the Baxter Theatre,” said Meyer-Rödenbeck. “After that came roles such as Baby Bear in Goldilocks and the Three Bears and the Doormouse in Alice in Xmas Wonderland. Now, 30 years later, I am excited to be back on The Baxter stage.”