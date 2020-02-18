Children’s commissioner for Western Cape a step closer









Picture: Dumisani Sibeko / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The province is a step closer to making history for the rights of children as candidate interviews for the post of children’s commissioner got off to a smooth start yesterday. Initially, 15 shortlisted candidates were expected to be interviewed this week by members of the standing committee on social development at the legislature. However, two withdrew their names. This came to light during the public proceedings yesterday morning. Candidate Christina Nomdo, planning commissioner at the National Planning Commission, said her 30 years of working with children and growing up in Belhar on the Cape Flats had given her an understanding of how children's rights were being infringed. “I think the problems facing our children are problems we see throughout the country. I would suggest the first role of the commissioner would be to gather all stakeholders, including civil rights groups and especially children, that can inform what the priority of this office needs to be in the first term. I am a pioneer of child participation methodologies,” she said.

Gillion Bosman, chairperson of the provincial standing committee on social development, said they wanted children to participate in the process but they were concerned about them being taken out of school to attend.

“I am pleased that we are reaching the completion of the process of appointing a children's commissioner in the province. The interviews progressed very well. The candidates answered several questions around the role of the commissioner.

“Unfortunately, certain organisations took children out of school to attend the interviews. As a committee we will be looking at more ways to engage children, but not to keep them away from classes,” said Bosman.

The interviews will run until tomorrow.

Cape Times