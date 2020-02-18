Initially, 15 shortlisted candidates were expected to be interviewed this week by members of the standing committee on social development at the legislature. However, two withdrew their names.
This came to light during the public proceedings yesterday morning.
Candidate Christina Nomdo, planning commissioner at the National Planning Commission, said her 30 years of working with children and growing up in Belhar on the Cape Flats had given her an understanding of how children's rights were being infringed.
“I think the problems facing our children are problems we see throughout the country. I would suggest the first role of the commissioner would be to gather all stakeholders, including civil rights groups and especially children, that can inform what the priority of this office needs to be in the first term. I am a pioneer of child participation methodologies,” she said.