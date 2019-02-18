Chinese consul-general Lin Jing said the song performed by the children was a favourite of the Chinese people. “We are not just celebrating the festive season and spring festival, but also conveying our support to the many charitable causes undertaken by the Chinese community in Cape Town.” Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Baphumelele Children’s Home gave a rousing rendition of a popular Chinese song to celebrate the Lantern Festival during Chinese New Year with consul-general Lin Jing in Philippi yesterday. Lin was the special guest of the South Africa Soong Ching Ling Foundation, which has been aiding the orphanage’s Fountain of Hope project for almost 10 years.

Located on a hectare of farmland on Schaapkraal Road in the Philippi horticultural area on the Cape Flats, the farm currently hosts a group of young people in the farmhouse and temporary residential buildings.

Lin said the song performed by the children was a favourite of the Chinese people. “We are not just celebrating the festive season and spring festival, but also conveying our support to the many charitable causes undertaken by the Chinese community in Cape Town,” he said.

The foundation donated the China House to the Baphumelele Children’s Home several years ago, and continues to support them in resources and other daily needs.”

He said that over the years Chinese and South African bilateral co-operation and friendship would create more tangible results for the benefit of both countries.

The South Africa Soong Ching Ling Foundation has been participating in a number of charity functions in Cape Town, providing what it can to orphans and disabled people.

The celebrations marked the Chinese new year which officially began on February 5 and ends tomorrow, February 19.

Baphumelele’s Fountain of Hope youth development co-ordinator Owen Mdledle said: “This facility was donated by the foundation and currently houses almost 21 residents, which is the capacity.

“Our orphans, when they reach the age of 18, can no longer stay in a facility with children but they may not yet be ready to enter the adult world, despite what legislation dictates,” he said.

South Africa Soong Ching Ling Foundation chairperson Chen Ling said they had donated more than R2.4 million for the construction of China House.

The foundation was committed to helping the project reach its goals.

