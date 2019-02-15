Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Rondebosch. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Children’s Hospital Trust, established to ensure every child has access to quality and life-saving health care, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. In celebrating the milestone of dedication and devotion to ill and injured children at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Rondebosch, Cape Town, the trust gave gifts to 300 children in the wards.

“It is a privilege to bring a moment of happiness to the little patients,” said chief executive Louise Driver.

The trust is an independent non-profit organisation that raises funds to support projects and programmes to help advance child health care at the hospital, the first tertiary hospital catering exclusively for children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Driver said the funds it raised were used for upgrading and expanding the hospital, purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment, for new medical treatment programmes and to facilitate the training of medical professionals across Africa.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that ill and injured children who come through the doors of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital have access to quality, life-saving health care,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to donors, saying 100% of their donations went directly to priority projects and programmes that kept the hospital at the cutting edge of international standards of excellence in paediatric care.

“The Children’s Hospital Trust truly appreciates the support we receive from our donors and partners. The generous support not only makes a difference to the ill and injured patients who are currently in the hospital, but will... support thousands of sick children in the years to come.”

Cape Times