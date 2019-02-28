File picture: Hawks/Supplied

Cape Town – The Bellville Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Chinese duo, Shiping Ye, 27, and Meifang Lou, 46, to five years’ imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to illegally receiving, possessing and selling, as well as transporting, poached abalone. The pair were also each fined R150 000 each at the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday for illegally trading in abalone.

The Chinese nationals were arrested on February 13 after a Hawks-led multidisciplinary team uncovered abalone worth R3.1million.

The haul was found at an illicit abalone-drying facility in Durbanville.

Drying equipment used to process abalone was seized, along with wet, dried and processed abalone.

The two Chinese nationals were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and an additional two years’ imprisonment. Both sentences were suspended for five years by the magistrate, with stringent conditions.

They agreed to be deported back to their county as part of a plea sentence agreement.

