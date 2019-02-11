Hundreds of guests watched dancers, martial arts displays and listened to classical Chinese music at last night’s celebrations. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Hundreds of local and visiting Chinese nationals filled a hall at the Cape Town International Convention Centre yesterday as part of Spring Festival celebrations. The Chinese New Year which falls on February 5 is also known as Spring Festival and is a grand festival in the People’s Republic of China.

Guests watched dancers, martial arts displays and listened to classical Chinese music.

Performers included the Shaolin Kung Fu Martial Arts Group, the Chinese Women’s Association Choir, Tibetan dancers, a musician playing the Liuqin, a traditional Chinese instrument, and an array of singers, all representing some of China’s 56 ethnic groups.

Hu Jianhua, chairperson of the Cape Town Association for the Peaceful Reunification of China said: “I wish everyone a happy new year. Our Chinese New Year started on February 5 and it is the year of the pig.

“The pig symbolises luck and good fortune.”

Consul-general Lin Jing welcomed guests and thanked performers for sharing their talent.

“Thank you all boys and girls for the beautiful singing. Dear friends, dear guests, you are welcomed to this evening’s event.

“Spring festival embodies some tradition in our culture, core values for example peace, harmony, family unification, family companionship, family love etc.

“Because it has embodied so many good things, I believe all guests are going to sense some essence of traditional Chinese culture. The artists and singers are the best of the best.”

