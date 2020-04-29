Chinese consulate gives masks, sanitisers, food to Western Cape department

Cape Town – The Chinese Consulate in Cape Town has handed over thousands of surgical masks and hand sanitisers to the provincial Community Safety Department to help curb the spread of Covid-19. The local Chinese community and the consulate also distributed cooked food hampers worth R60 000 to assist the vulnerable. Consul-General Lin Jing acknowledged the work done by provincial and national government. “Over the past weeks, the South African government has done a great job in containing the spread of the virus. "Since the national lockdown, many achievements have been made and lots of people have been screened and tested and patients identified and effectively treated.

“We are still at an early stage of pandemic in South Africa; this is not only a challenge for the country but also for China and all other countries in the world.

“At this critical moment, we need to stay closely together with our SA friends, and to exhaust our efforts to help the local government and local community to fight against coronavirus. By working together, we are going to win this war,” he said.

MEC Albert Fritz thanked the consulate for the assistance.

“From May 1, everyone will be required to wear a mask. We will distribute (masks) to the police stations around the epicentre and cover all ordinary people in places like Khayelitsha and Manenberg, for volunteers working around hospitals," he said.

“We are really thankful to the Chinese community. We are also working with NGOs in providing people with food, and local butchers contribute.”

Legal adviser of the Chinese Community Policine Forum in Cape Town, Dong Gang, said since the outbreak of the virus, they had raised as much as R600 000 for personal protective equipment for those living in local communities.

Cape Times