Cholera deaths climb to 31, with 166 positive cases reported

Cape Town - The cholera outbreak has claimed 31 lives, with the Gauteng province accounting for the majority of the deaths.
At least 166 positive laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported. According to the Health Department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, the country recorded 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces between February 1 and June 6.
“The majority of cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounts for at least 92% or 152 cases, while the Free State accounts for 5%, which translates to nine cases.
“Other provinces which recorded positive cases include Limpopo one, Mpumalanga one and North West three. The majority of these cases were diagnosed at public laboratories. The ages of patients in Gauteng range from 1 year to 91 years, while in the Free State it ranges from 10 to 50 years,” said Mohale.
Of the 31 deaths, 29 were reported in Gauteng, one in the Free State and another one in Mpumalanga.
Mohale said the national, provincial and district outbreak response teams had reached more than 300 contacts as part of case finding and contact tracing activities, which include the distribution of 3 000 hygiene packs donated by Unicef and Doctors Without Borders to households and local schools in the affected communities.
In Hammanskraal, the epicentre of the outbreak, a makeshift hospital to ease the burden at local health facilities has seen about 200 people.
The facility has been operating 24/7 since May 26.
“The department, working with various stakeholders, continues to make significant progress in response to the cholera outbreak in some parts of the country to contain the spread of the disease and save lives, while the investigations into the cause of the outbreaks are ongoing. The Department of Social Development continues with psychosocial support and social relief packages to the families of the deceased,” said Mohale.
