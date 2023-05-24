Cholera outbreak claims 17 lives north of Tshwane as more people test positive

Cape Town - Cholera outbreak deaths continue to rise, with the number of fatalities in Hammanskraal climbing to 17. According to the National Department of Health as of about 6pm on Tuesday, the disease had claimed two more lives.

Fifteen deaths were recorded in the area on Monday. Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera stood at 29. “To date, 17 people have passed on from the disease outbreak. Currently 67 patients are admitted due to gastrointestinal infection,” said Modiba.

About 165 patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital, including 18 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane. Health experts cautioned during a webinar on Tuesday that “every case of diarrhoea be treated like cholera until proven otherwise”. Provinces were urged to institute surveillance amid the deadly cholera outbreak that has been reported in Gauteng, the Free State and Limpopo.

The department said the most vulnerable age group was under-fives. “The department continues to urge people to ensure proper hand hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet. “We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment.”