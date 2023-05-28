Cholera outbreak-related deaths continue to increase in SA

Cape Town – Cholera outbreak-related deaths continue to climb in South Africa with the number of fatalities now at 24. According to Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale, as of Saturday, 23 deaths were recorded in the Gauteng province and one in the Free State.

More than 170 of patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital. All come from the Hammanskraal community, the epicentre of the cholera outbreak in the country. The department said some patients have been transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and others to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane. On Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink reached an agreement on a proposal for a joint project and task team to resolve the current water challenges in Hammanskraal.

“There are historical problems that have contributed to this cholera outbreak, and today we have agreed to close that chapter and to work on finding solutions. We will be working on the processes of ensuring that the projects get under way, and that includes issues of funding and time-frames allocated to the project. We are fully committed to ensure that Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works is fixed, once and for all,” said Mchunu. Brink said they have reached the end of a long line of failures and excuses, and whatever failed in the past has been replaced by the partnership between the City and the department. “The City will source additional funding and I believe this is a first step for an end to the failures, excuses and the squabbles of the past.”