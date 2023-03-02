Cholera: sixth case confirmed in South Africa

Cape Town - The sixth laboratory-confirmed Cholera case in South Africa is a 19-year-old female patient from Emandleni informal settlement in Benoni, Ekurhuleni District in Gauteng.

Tshwale said the patient was identified by the Outbreak Response Team during contact tracing and social mobilisation activities where over 1 160 people were reached.

“She was one of the two people who exhibited signs and symptoms of cholera who were referred to hospital for testing. Her test results came back positive and she was given treatment, and is recovering well.

“The health officials will intensify contact tracing and health education in the affected areas.”