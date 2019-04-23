Cape Town – Gugulethu residents using the JL Zwane Memorial Church centre’s library have been dealt a heavy blow after armed men robbed the place. Three suspects stormed the library at NY2 and held a 35-year-old church member at gunpoint. The assailants robbed him of his cellphone and took R800 before they fled with eight laptops.

Police spokesperson André Traut said circumstances leading to the incident on Thursday were being investigated. No one has been arrested yet.

The church said: “The laptops were used to teach community members computer skills. People who needed them the most will suffer.

“We urge the community to work with police and come forward if they hear anything. We ask them not to buy the stolen items. They might be sold cheaper than normal price.”

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum’s Sonwabile Magida said it was alarming that people were not safe from criminals even in a place of worship.

“We were shocked when we were informed about this incident. We condemn any kind of crime and are worried that criminals prey on churches. This has never happened in our area before.

"This was done by people who knew the church library had laptops. The computers assisted with community development and empowerment free of charge.

“So I don’t understand why they destroy the same thing that assists their brothers and sisters. If we don’t have enough people with skills, there’s no way we can transform our communities,” Magida said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

