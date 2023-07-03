Churchgoers among five killed in horror crash

Police are probing a culpable homicide case after five people, some them churchgoers, were killed in a horror crash and several others left injured in Delft. The fatal crash between a minibus taxi and a Golden Arrow bus happened around 7am in Symphony Way, Delft, on Sunday.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said paramedics, Life Healthcare and Metro EMS arrived and found the bus and taxi collided, leaving several people entrapped. “Five people were killed (Sunday) morning, and several others injured following a collision on Symphony Way in Delft, Western Cape. “Medics assessed the patients and found five people had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Several other patients were found with injuries ranging from serious to minor. “Medics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with advanced life support. “Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said Meiring. It is believed that the minibus was transporting churchgoers and people going to work. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said five people - three men and two women aged between 25 and 40 died at the scene while 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“Belhar police are investigating a culpable homicide case following an accident involving a Quantum taxi and a bus on Sunday morning at about 7:20am on the corner of Sonata Way and Symphony Way in Belhar. “According to reports the white Quantum taxi came from Delft, drove along Sonata way and the Golden Arrow bus was travelling on Symphony Way direction Stellenbosch arterial. “The collision happened while the intersection investigation is ongoing.