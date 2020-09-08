Citrus industry negotiates a new trade deal

Cape Town - After eleven years of negotiations, South Africa’s citrus industry has been given the go-ahead to export to the Philippines, with the signing of a work plan between the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and the Philippines Bureau of Plant and Industry.

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza made the announcement yesterday as the South African citrus industry estimates that close to 500 000 tons of additional citrus would be available for export by 2024.

“The South African citrus industry remains an important sub-sector in agriculture and the department appreciates the ongoing efforts of all concerned parties to ensure promotion, retention and optimisation of South Africa’s export markets for fresh fruit. Both industry and the department will soon communicate to all relevant role players the detailed prescripts of the exports agreement reached with the Philippines towards ensuring full compliance,” the department said.

The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said with the Philippines importing around 117 000 tons of citrus between 2016 and 2018, the new market will help keep the local industry on its strong growth trajectory.

It announced in March that Southern Africa is expected to export a record 143.3 million cartons of citrus fruit to more than 100 countries in 2020. This is a 13% increase when compared to 2019, which saw 126.7 million cartons being exported, generating R20 billion in export revenue and creating 120 000 jobs.