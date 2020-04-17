City accused of delaying tactics over legal bid to halt Khayelitsha home demolitions

Cape Town – Human rights organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi has accused the City of “delaying tactics” after court proceedings to interdict them from further demolishing the homes of a Khayelitsha informal settlement were again postponed. The matter involving the City and Empolweni informal settlement residents was expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court yesterday. It came after the Legal Resource Centre filed court papers to declare the City’s recent evictions at Empolweni in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, “unlawful and unconstitutional”. Ndifuna Ukwazi’s Buhle Booi said they were in court yesterday, hoping the counsel would argue their cases. “These are the delay tactics by the City of Cape Town. People are sleeping outside in the rain after a long week of being rendered homeless.

"The City has asked for more time and fairness from the community in this matter; where was the same spirit of fairness when the brutal demolitions were carried out?

“Families, including women and children, are completely exposed to harsh weather conditions, with fire as their only source of warmth.

“The community is forced to survive off donations, as all their food and possessions were destroyed. What we are trying to do is to get donations of tents for the people until the matter is heard,” said Booi.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the matter had been postponed to allow the City the opportunity to respond to affidavits, which he charged were contrary to the rules of court.

“In general, it must be noted, this is not an eviction. The City acts within the parameters of the existing court order to prevent further illegal occupation of the land in question. The case is before the court and the law must take its course.

“The City asks all stakeholders to respect the legal process that is under way and to give the court space to deal with the legal matter,” said Malusi Booi.

The matter was expected to be heard again today. Empolweni resident Ntembeko Moyeni said all they wished for was a roof over their heads.

“It is sad, what has happened here. Our homes were demolished, our furniture has been damaged. We are not worried about the coronavirus any more, we are worried about the cold.

“We have nowhere else to go. Our wish is a place to stay, even if here or anywhere we could rebuild our shacks,” said Moyeni.

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said: “The City has purposely decided to rubbish the national lockdown regulations and violated the rights of the people of Empolweni.

"Without any just reason, the City has demolished people’s shacks and made them vulnerable to the coronavirus.”

