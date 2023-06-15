City accused of scapegoating extortionists for failure to deliver basic services timeously

Cape Town - While the City has blamed extortionists for halting transport projects worth about R60 million, it could not provide details of the criminal investigations including SAPS case numbers.

“The City’s Safety and Security Directorate is actively investigating City linked extortion cases but cannot share specific details as the investigations are on-going. The public is urged to phone 0800 11 0077 if they have any information linked to extortion,” said Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith. His Urban Mobility counterpart Rob Quintas had claimed at least seven major projects have been halted due to safety concerns on site, ranging from the construction of new public transport infrastructure to road reconstruction and stormwater maintenance, primarily in most vulnerable communities. “With only two weeks left in the current financial year, the City’s Urban Mobility Directorate must report that due to extortionists up to R58.6m expenditure is at risk on transport capital projects,” said Quintas.

The seven includes construction of new MyCiTi depots in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain that saw a set back of three weeks with R27.4m at risk in unspent capital budget following alleged extortion attempts in May. The installation of traffic calming measures and footways, including pavement and embayment construction in Brooklyn with about R195 000 unspent after multiple alleged threats on the contractor and their staff on site. “The rehabilitation of Delft Main Road, from Stellenbosch Arterial to Silversands Road in Delft, this work is of critical importance for commuter safety along the full stretch of road.

“The contractor withdrew from the site following the fatal shooting of one of their staff members on May 10. “A portion of the gravel base of the road section has been left exposed in the midst of winter rains. Loss of production to date totals R13.5m in unspent capital budget. “The Walter Sisulu/Lindela roundabout in Khayelitsha, an important traffic calming intervention needed at a busy, high-risk intersection to improve the safety of all road users, has been halted. Threats and extortion attempts have delayed the project by three months with R600 000 at risk,” said Qunitas.

He said the brazen attempts by the “mafia-style extortionists” were intensifying at the expense of service delivery to those who need these services most. He said contractors have “indeed reported these matters to the police” and there were various case numbers across the City “but these are lodged by the contractors”. ANC caucus leader at the City Banele Majingo said: “The DA really takes the people of Cape Town for fools.

“They think that we will believe that without extortionists they would have delivered these projects within two weeks. “The DA likes to scapegoat. If they are not scapegoating the national government then they want to scapegoat extortionists. “They simply cannot take responsibility for not delivering to the poor.