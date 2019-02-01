Manenberg Safety Forum member Roegshanda Pascoe File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A City officer had a narrow escape when he came under attack while patrolling at the Manenberg Swimming pool. “The 31-year-old Manenberg facility officer had noticed that a section of the concrete palisade fencing had been vandalised, then spotted a group of boys trying to gain entry to the facility through the opening.

“When attempting to close the opening, while on the telephone to summon law enforcement, one of the boys hurled a brick at the staff member that hit him in the face.

“He was left disorientated and bleeding profusely and was taken to hospital for treatment,” said Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

He said they were horrified to learn of the attack, which happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Badroodien said the incident was “completely unacceptable” and called on anyone in the community who might have any information about this incident to report it to the police.

“I’d like to wish our staff member a speedy recovery and will ensure that he receives the necessary support from the City’s Employee Assistance Programme,” he said.

According to Badroodien, this is the second incident at Manenberg Swimming Pool in the last seven days.

“Last week, three vehicles belonging to a contractor who was working at the swimming pool were stoned, too. The Law Enforcement Department has advised that the swimming pool be closed as it is not safe.

“The Recreation and Parks Department will make a final determination in this regard soon,” he said.

Badroodien said this was a most unfortunate development, “considering the fact that we have been able to extend the operating times of 13 outdoor swimming pools that were open to the public this summer.”

Manenberg Safety Forum member Roegshanda Pascoe said they did not condone violence, adding: “The City needs to realise that they are to blame for this as well.

“This is a community that is full of hurt and pain, and this is their inner being speaking out against injustice.

“We have asked the City to make us part and parcel of the processes in our community, but when a community is left out of the process it’s as if they don’t take pride in the spaces available to the community,” he said.

Cape Times