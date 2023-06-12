City appeals to public to take care of pets as 2000 impounded

Cape Town - The City’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded nearly 2 000 animals due to complaints and by-law violations in the past nine months. Between the period July 2022 and March 2023 the unit said it has had to deal with 1 926 animals, including dogs, cats and livestock.

According to the City, this was a huge spike compared to the same period in the previous year where 554 animals were impounded. It has now urged the public to take responsibility to control animals in their care and also to ensure their well-being. The City’s chairperson for the portfolio committee on safety and security, Mzwakhe Nqavashe said the statistics were staggering and placed an immense burden on the Animal Control Unit.

“This also (places a burden) on the animal welfare organisations where the animals are taken for safekeeping. If they are not claimed by their owners, or rehomed, euthanasia is the unfortunate last resort. This is not fair to our animal population, who deserve far better from us,” said Nqavashe. He said animals were impounded under various circumstances, including where they’ve been involved in an attack on another animal or person and if they are deemed to be stray animals.

According to the City’s by-law this also applies to animals found roaming in areas where they present a danger to themselves and others, like roadways. “In terms of the City’s Animal Keeping by-law, there is a limitation on the number of dogs or cats that can be kept, depending on the type and size of the property. The by-law also requires that pets be registered with the City, as well as mandatory sterilisation by the age of six months, unless an exemption is granted in terms of the by-law,” said Nqavashe. The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA has also recently rescued Scar, a dog found tied to a tree and badly injured, in Kraaifontein last week He faced the brutal onslaught of six other dogs who were allegedly goaded to attack him.

“Inspector Lee Prins was on the scene in Joostenberg Vlakte within minutes and immediately called on the assistance of the Kraaifontein SAPS. The two suspects, both minors, were arrested on charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962 and were taken into the custody of the Kraaifontein police. The six dogs, essentially victims too, and a badly injured Scar were seized by Inspector Lee Prins in terms of the Animals Protection Act and criminal charges were laid,” the SPCA said.