A call for donations has been made by the Holy Cross Primary School to replace, among others, the precious library books, laboratory and school bags that went up in flames on Thursday. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Mop-up operations are under way at the Holy Cross Primary School in District Six after a devastating fire ravaged three classrooms, a newly renovated library and the school’s kitchen on Thursday. The school has started fund-raising efforts to restore the damaged buildings and a much-anticipated library.

Principal Nomtandazo Zweni told the Cape Times she had sleepless nights since the fire but has been overwhelmed by the support shown by the community, parents and strangers.

“I am very grateful for all the moral support we have been getting. It is a very overwhelming experience but I am just very grateful we had no injuries. Our teachers did a great job by evacuating the kids from the affected classrooms.

“On Friday schooling resumed as normal. Grade R, Grade 4 and Grade 7 classrooms were gutted in the fire as well as the kitchen, library, and computer room,” Zweni said.

She had met with parents on Saturday to give them an update.

“I was very happy that parents came in their numbers to see where they could help and within minutes into the meeting, parents raised R4 800 to assist in the recovery of the school,” she said.

They still had no confirmation of the cause of the fire.

“The school is still in the process of assessing the damage, going through the donations and pledges already received and determining its most pressing needs.

"We are hoping to get an update from the fire department with regard to the investigation by tomorrow,” she said.

She was devastated that the newly renovated library was gutted just as they had finalised a guest list for the launch set to take place on April 11.

“We had already employed two staff members who were trained for their positions to start working in the library.

“But the Otto Foundation NGO has really supported us a lot during this time and they intend to start from scratch again so the school can have a library.”

Zweni said a satellite trauma centre would also be at the school to counsel children after the ordeal.

The school has thanked everyone who has donated. Anyone wishing to make a donation can use the following details:

Bank: FNB

Account number 628 008 18265

Branch code 250655

Reference #holycrossrebuild

Cape Times