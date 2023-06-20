City cemetery operations impacted by bad weather

Undertakers might need to prepare shallower graves, as some of Cape Town’s cemeteries have been impacted by heavy rains.
A series of cold fronts that led to heavy rain between June 14-19 caused severe flooding in some regions of the province. At least two people have lost their lives in the floods.
The municipality noted, where necessary, it reserved the right to “advise against requests for reopening of a family grave” if it was in an area of the cemetery that was severely waterlogged, and/or recommend an alternate grave or an alternate cemetery.
“We are working to manage the situation as best as possible. The Recreation and Parks Department has implemented mitigation measures, and the City appreciates the understanding and co-operation of families, mourners and undertakers during this time,” said mayco member for community services and health, Patricia Van der Ross.
The City said undertakers and bereaved families were advised to:
- Be aware there might be a need to prepare shallower graves, depending on water table levels at a particular cemetery. This would limit the opportunity to bury a second coffin in the same private grave.
- Parking, roads and pathways might be unusually flooded, or slippery, and the public is advised to exercise extreme caution.
- Wear suitable weatherproof clothing and non-slip shoes to avoid slipping.
- Arrive timeously for the burial and do not exceed the 30-minute timeslot so as to alleviate parking congestion.
- Consider a smaller number of people attending burials, particularly during episodes of inclement weather.
- Exercise caution when carrying coffins and avoid standing too close to open graves.
- Consider weekday burials to reduce overcrowding of cemeteries on weekends.
Cape Times