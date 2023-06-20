City cemetery operations impacted by bad weather

A series of cold fronts that led to heavy rain between June 14-19 caused severe flooding in some regions of the province. At least two people have lost their lives in the floods.

Undertakers might need to prepare shallower graves, as some of Cape Town’s cemeteries have been impacted by heavy rains.

The municipality noted, where necessary, it reserved the right to “advise against requests for reopening of a family grave” if it was in an area of the cemetery that was severely waterlogged, and/or recommend an alternate grave or an alternate cemetery.

“We are working to manage the situation as best as possible. The Recreation and Parks Department has implemented mitigation measures, and the City appreciates the understanding and co-operation of families, mourners and undertakers during this time,” said mayco member for community services and health, Patricia Van der Ross.

The City said undertakers and bereaved families were advised to: