Illegally parked trucks on verges on Marine Drive in Paarden Eiland are believed to have caused damage to the grass. Photo: Raphael Wolf

Cape Town – The City issued 24 traffic fines in one day to truckers who illegally parked their vehicles on verges in Marine Drive in Paarden Eiland. This action, on Tuesday, came after motorist Sven Seifritz complained about the damage to grass verges by the constant illegal parking of trucks in the area.

Seifritz took photographs to show how green verges had been eroded into barren, oil-strewn land.

“The companies and Port Net should take the responsibility for creating official holding areas and keep the trucks off Marine Drive, especially the grass and kerbs. The traffic department should also take responsibility for allowing the land to be ruined.

“In case you haven’t noticed, ruining the environment has become a huge issue and it has been allowed that a green (municipal land that belongs to the people) area has been ruined in plain sight on one of the most used roads in Cape Town. Now the trucks might be off the grass, but a dead, oil sandpit is left behind.”

Seifritz said there was an empty piece of land in the harbour, which ran parallel to Marine Drive almost to Milnerton, that could be used.

“If the railway line was removed (never seen a train), there would be even more space. Problem solved.”

City Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services is aware of the complaints and enforcement in this area takes place regularly.

“The most recent was on Tuesday, when 24 fines were issued. We will continue to enforce traffic laws and are consulting with other City departments to find more sustainable methods to prevent trucks from parking on the verges.”

Cape Times