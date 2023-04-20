City completes upgrades to Bellville interchange, commuters to enjoy safer travels

Cape Town - The City has completed upgrades to the minibus-taxi section at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange (PTI). The upgrades that were successfully completed include:

the construction of new layer works for the roadway and holding area

road resurfacing and fresh road markings

fencing to improve security

pavements for pedestrians

a new underground closed stormwater system. Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said the safety of commuters at the PTI was the key priority. “From what I saw today, commuters and minibus-taxi operators are benefiting from safer access to the Bellville PTI. “For this I am grateful as the Bellville Public Transport Interchange is one of the busiest facilities in Cape Town, serving thousands of commuters daily and ensuring safety for commuters is a key priority for us.

“The new fence assists to ensure manageable flow and eases the congestion at the facility. A safer and more orderly public transport facility in Bellville was the goal and I believe we have achieved this,” said Quintas. He said he underground stormwater system would aid rainwater drainage as winter approached. “The City of Cape Town would like to thank the commuters and minibus-taxi operators for their patience and co-operation while the upgrade project was under way,” the City of Cape Town said.