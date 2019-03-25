File picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service and Metro Police Department made 125 arrests and issued 1 676 fines for various traffic and by-law offences in the last week, including 23 arrests for drunk driving at one illegal street racing event. The City’s enforcement agencies remain very concerned about the rate of drunk driving on the metro’s roads, it said in a statement on Monday.

In the last week, the City’s Traffic Service and Metro Police Department made 125 arrests. Two-thirds (83) of the arrests made were on charges of driving under the influence, while 34 of those arrested were taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

On Sunday, officers swooped on an illegal drifting/spinning event in the Scottsdene area, resulting in 23 arrests for drunk driving. The highest breath-alcohol reading was nearly five times above the legal limit at 1.16 mg per 1 000 ml.

"The combination of drunk driving and illegal street racing is a double threat to those who partake in these activities, but also law-abiding road users who far too often fall victim to the actions of reckless and negligent drivers.

"Motorists who break the law should know that the City’s enforcement agencies will clamp down on illegal activities – whether you are fined, arrested or a warrant is issued, it all adds up. We will keep on enforcing road traffic rules and bring those offenders to book," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

The City’s Metro Police Department arrested two motorists for drunk driving on Friday after they were involved in a collision at Prince George Drive and Princess Vlei Road.

In Woodstock, Metro Police officers conducted foot patrols and arrested three suspects in separate incidents for the illegal possession of drugs. The suspects, aged 21, 22 and 31, were detained at Woodstock police station.

‘There is merit in the “bobby on the beat” approach, as these arrests prove. Foot patrols not only give officers a different advantage to enforcement, as criminals tend to be on the lookout for law enforcement vehicles, but it also provides an opportunity for staff to interact with members of the public and to gain valuable intelligence that helps drive enforcement efforts. The visible policing element is also an added bonus,’ said Alderman Smith.