City councillor Van der Rheede found not guilty on rape charges

The Wynberg Regional Court has found Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede not guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Van der Rheede was acquitted of the two charges by the court on Friday.
“The court found me not guilty, I knew this from the start. I am relieved by this outcome but I cannot speak much at this point, I am still consulting and will issue an appropriate statement afterwards,” he said.
The councillor made headlines in October 2022 when he was arrested over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young woman in his community under the pretence of promising her a job.
It was alleged that the incident had taken place three years ago.
As a widow, the woman claimed that Van der Rheede allegedly promised to help her obtain employment in law enforcement.
Van der Rheede was later released on R1 000 bail and publicly stated that his arrest was “politically motivated” and an onslaught on his reputation.
In February 2023 the City initiated a disciplinary hearing process following calls that he be suspended.
The rape and sexual assault charges were among other grievances lodged against the councillor, including claims of misappropriation of funds.
City Speaker Felicity Purchase said in August last year her office had referred the matter to the disciplinary committee. “There is no further involvement from our office.”
The City did not respond to questions by deadline on Monday.
Cape Times