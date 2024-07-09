City councillor Van der Rheede found not guilty on rape charges

Van der Rheede was acquitted of the two charges by the court on Friday.

The Wynberg Regional Court has found Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede not guilty of rape and sexual assault.

“The court found me not guilty, I knew this from the start. I am relieved by this outcome but I cannot speak much at this point, I am still consulting and will issue an appropriate statement afterwards,” he said.

The councillor made headlines in October 2022 when he was arrested over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young woman in his community under the pretence of promising her a job.

It was alleged that the incident had taken place three years ago.