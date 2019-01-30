The City's Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirmed on Wednesday that two City of Cape Town employees "were on a boat when it capsized and the one adult tragically drowned". Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – A 20-year-old male from Eerste River drowned in the Black River, in the vicinity of the Berkley Road turn-off on the M5, on Wednesday. The City's Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said in a statement a 31-year-old male from Bokmakierie in Athlone was taken to hospital after he nearly drowned in the incident.

The duo, who Dyason confirmed worked for the City of Cape Town, "were on a boat when it capsized and the one adult tragically drowned".

Meanwhile, a woman whose body was found floating off-shore of Mossel Bay Point last week Monday has been identified, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The deceased, Lizel Gerber, who was a keen photographer, according to her Facebook page, used to spend a lot of time outdoors. She didn't drown and no foul play is suspected, police said.

The body of Lizel Gerber, a keen photographer, was discovered at Mossel Bay Point last week Monday. Photo: Facebook








