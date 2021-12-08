City employee gets lifeline in battle for study funding

CAPE TOWN - The Labour Court has found in favour of a City employee who was declined funding for his studies. After he was turned down, Thembelani Mangena approached the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC), that initially found in the City’s favour.

However, this week the Labour Court ruled that the conduct of SALGBC Commissioner, Lilian Goredema, who handled the matter “prevented a fair trial of the dispute” and ordered that the employee receive a new hearing with a new commissioner. “In the present instance, in my view, and after a careful perusal of the record, the commissioner’s conduct was such that (s)he overstepped the mark,” Labour Court Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said. “It is difficult to convey the magnitude of the extent to which the commissioner actively engaged in the proceedings but read as a whole, the transcribed record reflects that the arbitrator failed to respect the roles of the parties’ respective representatives and assumed to herself the role of leading evidence and conducting cross-examination,” Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker added.

“The scope of the arbitrator’s intervention was clearly not confined to seeking clarity in respect of matters raised by the questions put to witnesses by the parties’ representatives. “The parties’ representatives were, in effect, reduced to the role of spectators. The arbitrator’s conduct was in clear breach of the above principles.” In his founding papers, Mangena submitted that the commissioner failed to rationally determine the matter as a reasonable decision-maker could have done; and “committed misconduct in that she was obviously biased and/or intimidated by the legal representative for the third respondent (the City); having ruled evidence was not admissible and then subsequent to pressure from the City’s representative she allowed this evidence”.

In an excerpt from the arbitration, listed as an example in the court order of the commissioner’s interventions during the testimony of the applicant and during his cross-examination, Goredema had asked Mangena: “Are you going to argue with me?” He then responded: “I’m not going, I just wanted to state... I am still of the view that.” To which the commissioner replied: “Your view, really, that’s why you came here. Because your view, I think you have stated it to many people, and they have not taken it. I’m not going to take your view. I’m going to take what I think is relevant to what you have said you are challenging. Do you get me? That’s why I’m here.”

These and other examples, “of which there are many”, were sufficient to have given the applicant a reasonable apprehension of bias, added Judge Rabkin-Naicker. Mangena said he could not say much at this stage. “I can confirm these Labour Court matters have brought huge strain and misery to my family, more specifically my children,” he said.

The City said it was studying the decision. “The City is studying the judgment and will consider its options in due course. As such, we unfortunately cannot comment at this point in time,” City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said.