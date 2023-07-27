City extends condolences after fatal shooting while teams inspect ablutions in Khayelitsha

A security guard was killed and another seriously injured when they came under fire while escorting City of Cape Town Water and Sanitation inspectors in Khayelitsha on Wednesday. The City said the security guards were escorting Water and Sanitation inspectors assigned to ensure that repairs and maintenance standards were being met, when shots were fired at their vehicle.

“The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate is deeply saddened by the senseless, violent attack on teams assigned to work in informal settlements, while they were at work performing their duties in Site B, Khayelitsha (on) Wednesday.” “Following a site inspection, bystanders shot at the private security personnel who accompanied the City inspectors,” the City said. Due to the sharp increase in staff being targeted while responding to service delivery needs, the City said measures have been put in place to assign security escorts for teams conducting inspections, attending to burst pipes, clearing sewer overflows, providing oversight of cleaning of toilets and teams repairing taps for clean access to water in all hot spot areas such as informal settlements.

Due to the frequency of security incidents involving Water and Sanitation staff in informal settlements, R1.9 million was set aside in the previous financial year for security escorts. This budget has increased to R8.5m in the current 2023/24 financial year. “I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and staff affected by the death of the security official, who lost his life in this horrific manner,” said mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien. “We have committed resources and adjusted operations to mitigate risks to staff, however, we remain relentless about seeking solutions with input from communities where violence is perpetuated. It's unacceptable that it has become a norm for officials at the front line of service delivery to have life-threatening experiences while at work,” said Badroodien.