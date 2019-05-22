File photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The South African Weather Service has forecast above-average rainfall this winter, with a higher frequency of normal weather episodes, rather than extreme events, the City of Cape Town said on Wednesday. But the caveat, the City added, is that there is low confidence in these forecasts as the different models that have been used have all given varying results.

Nevertheless, the City has planned and continues to plan for the worst-case scenario to ensure it can react swiftly to any eventuality.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) is again leading efforts to co-ordinate a multi-departmental response to any risks that may result from flooding or storms over the winter period.

"The Winter Readiness Plan and the work that goes into mitigating the impact of severe weather episodes is a massive undertaking," said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

"However, it comes to naught without the assistance of our residents. For instance, an annual occurrence over the winter months is the increase in sewerage and stormwater system blockages and overflows due to illegal dumping.

"Illegal dumping into stormwater channels and the sewers comes at a massive cost not only because it requires resources and funding to clean, but also because it increases the risk of flooding when it rains.

"Residents must also please reduce the risk to their properties by ensuring that gutters are cleaned, that trees are pruned and that there are no obstructions in waterways around the home that could result in flooding or water damage."

A number of departments are involved in the Winter Preparedness Plan: the Disaster Risk Management Centre; Solid Waste Management; Social Development and Early Childhood Development; Community Services; Transport for Cape Town Asset Management and Maintenance; the Public Emergency Communication Centre; Traffic Service; Fire and Rescue Service; Development Services; Electricity Generation and Distribution; and Human Settlements.

The Winter Readiness Plan includes:

– Identifying at-risk informal settlements and moving residents to higher ground or implementing flood-mitigation measures. The City has identified 29 high-risk areas to prioritise, which include informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Gugulethu, Klipheuwel and Strand.

– Ongoing education and awareness programmes around flood and fire awareness This includes practical tips on how to raise floor levels, divert flood waters and reduce the health hazards associated with stagnant water.

– Cleaning critical stormwater infrastructure in high flood-risk areas and removing invasive aquatic and terrestrial plants along key river corridors.

– Proactive pruning/maintenance of trees to minimise the risk of falling branches and debris.

– Issuing of weather warnings to residents, based on advisories received from the South African Weather Service.

– Service level agreement with the South African Social Service Agency to provide humanitarian aid to residents in distress and discomfort as a result of flooding and storm damage.

– Collaborating with the Recreation and Parks Department to identify and activate emergency shelter in the event that residents are displaced during severe weather episodes.

– Funding to create additional temporary capacity at qualifying shelters to accommodate street people.

The City requires that residents inform them immediately of any problems so that its teams can react and deal with these as they occur. Last year, DRM responded to 377 flood incidents which affected 7 435 people.

The City has a number of channels available to residents to report problems or seek assistance:

– Flooding, blocked drains and service disruptions can be reported to the City’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089.

– Enquiries and/or complaints regarding burst and leaking water mains, faulty and leaking water meters, blocked and overflowing sewers can also be sent via SMS to 31373.

– Enquiries and/or complaints regarding electricity fault reporting can be sent via SMS to 31220.

– For emergencies, residents can contact the Public Emergency Communication centre by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.